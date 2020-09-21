Iowa Orchard prepares for 2020 fall season

Apple and pumpkin season started about three weeks ago.

Fall is a favorite time of year for a number of people.

Between the cooler weather, sweaters, and pumpkin patches: What's not to love?

For Iowa Orchard in Urbandale, it's another boom season despite the pandemic.

Apple and pumpkin season started about three weeks ago, and they've been slammed every since. Parking lots are completely full with cars parked all the way down the highway leading to them.

They say that's especially a good thing since there was no Iowa State Fair this year.

"The difference in income for us is going to be substantial because of not having the State Fair and not having the farmers' markets that we're used to attending," said owner Bryan Etchen. "That's a big part of our business. so people that come out ... I think families know that and that's why they overwhelmed us for strawberry season. I think that's why they're overwhelming us now for apple season and pumpkin season."