Some parents must choose between child care or having a job during pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic is forcing some parents to make one of the toughest choices in their lives.

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — As more people are being called back into work, some parents are having to choose between taking care of their kids or a job.

At Angeli Cristiani Childcare in West Des Moines, staff tells Local 5 that six different parents had to pull their children out of child care.

"They were six private-paid parents, so I'm assuming either they own their own business or they are not working and so they can't afford child care," explains director and owner, Nicole Scatinotalley.

As businesses begin to reopen, staff at the child care center say parents are looking to get their kids back in those facilities.

That means new procedures for killing germs are taking place.

"No parents or guardians are allowed past the front office," says Scatinotalley. "We're taking everybody's temperature. Nobody is allowed in the building if they have a temperature of 100 or greater."

"We try and wash their hands every 10 minutes," says Melisa Cline, a preschool teacher at the child care center. "We washed their hands before they ate and we wash their hands after we got done eating and before outside and when we come back in we wash their hands."