Iowa perfusionist gets surprise football tickets

DES MOINES, Iowa — Dane Pratt has been pretty busy fielding interview questions and taking photos, in between reading to children in the NICU as he completes his duties as a perfusionist at MercyOne hospital.
On Thursday, Pratt found some downtime and was surprised by a visit from Viktor of the Minnesota Vikings football team, giving him sideline tickets to a game. Pratt is a huge Vikings fan.
"It means the world to me," said Pratt. "Books would have been enough for me and enough for Parker. You got her a jersey. Thank you. Thank you so much."
Parker is the little girl Pratt was in a picture with that went viral. Pratt read to Parker while she was in the hospital.
The gesture put Pratt on 'Good Morning America' and created a movement for donations to the hospital. Parker is out of the hospital now, but her family is grateful for the kind words and the compassion Pratt showed. They were at the special event on Thursday as well.
RELATED: ‘We’re giving hope’: Des Moines hospital worker who read to patient appears on ‘Good Morning America’