Iowa perfusionist gets surprise football tickets

Dane Pratt is an avid Minnesota Vikings fan

DES MOINES, Iowa — Dane Pratt has been pretty busy fielding interview questions and taking photos, in between reading to children in the NICU as he completes his duties as a perfusionist at MercyOne hospital.

On Thursday, Pratt found some downtime and was surprised by a visit from Viktor of the Minnesota Vikings football team, giving him sideline tickets to a game. Pratt is a huge Vikings fan.

"It means the world to me," said Pratt. "Books would have been enough for me and enough for Parker. You got her a jersey. Thank you. Thank you so much."

Parker is the little girl Pratt was in a picture with that went viral. Pratt read to Parker while she was in the hospital.