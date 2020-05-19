Iowa Sec. of State, Homeland Security ensure poll workers, voters will be kept safe during June primary

Sec. Paul Pate said key safety products, like personal protective equipment, will be distributed to polling places. Iowans can also vote-by-mail.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The coronavirus continues to impact everyone's life, however many states are going through with in-person voting as primaries near.

Iowa officials are making sure that Iowans can be as safe as possible for when the June 2 primary rolls in.

Sec. of State Paul Pate is leading the charge, along with help from Iowa Homeland Security, emergency management offices and the Iowa National Guard.

Pate said the National Guard will be distributing 130,000 pairs of gloves, 68,000 face masks and 2,000 gallons sanitizer to all 99 counties to make sure polling workers and voters can stay as safe as possible.

Iowans still have the option to vote-by-mail if they want.

"Well, I want to compliment those who took the initiative to vote early through the absentee process, because it does make it a lot safer for those who do go and vote on June 2, because it means we won't have the lines like you saw in Wisconsin," Pate said.

Pate also included that absentee ballot request forms are due this Friday, May 22, to your county auditor. You can do that by going to ready.iowa.gov to get that processed, Pate said.

Pate said polling volunteers are stepping up.

We saw an extra thousand people call to duty, if you will, to help us out and 99 counties. So that's been a big plus," he said.

Even with that, Pate said polling locations will have to consolidate to keep up with social distancing guidelines.

Pate said that there will also be options for curbside voting at your polling place this year.

"So when you come to the polling locations we have listed, who can dial a number that will be clearly posted on a sign it's right there at the curb edge and poll workers will actually come out to your vehicle and assist you with your vote," he explained.