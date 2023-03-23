Iowa Quiz Bowl Championships happening this Saturday

Waukee Northwest High School is hosting the annual competition March 26.

The Iowa Quiz Bowl League is getting ready to host the annual Iowa Quiz Bowl Championships. It's Saturday, March 25 at Waukee Northwest High School.

Jay Winter, the CEO & Founder of the Iowa Quiz Bowl League, said quiz bowl is similar to a popular game show, but with an academic bent.

"So many people who watch 'Jeopardy!' will get like the occasional word puzzle category where they do the anagrams and words or they might do some more popular culture questions," Winter said. "And some other things that are more trivial knowledge.

"Our particular competition is focused strictly on academic things that students learn in the classroom day in day out, or in a lot of cases they learn it on their own."

Winter said 34 teams from more than 20 schools across Iowa entered Saturday's competition.

Waukee High School returns to defend last year’s title and seek their 6th championship, the group said.

Lake said his group is the only type of organization that does any quiz bowl activity on a statewide level. The Iowa Quiz Bowl League has put on these tournaments for the last eight years. He said before he moved to Iowa in 2014, nobody was doing quiz bowl on a statewide level.

The event begins at 9:00am, with an announcement of 12 players (6 in each of the large and small school divisions) voted on as Iowa All-State Players for 2022-23. There's also a tribute to graduating seniors, Large School Coach of the Year and the Ann Cox Small School Coach.

Play continues throughout the day, and champions are expected to be determined later, according to the Quiz Bowl League.