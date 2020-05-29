Iowa renters find help through new funds

Some Iowans are struggling to pay their rent and other bills during the pandemic. The state's new program just might help with it.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Paying rent has been a struggle for many Iowans these last few months, and Beverly Hill knows that for a fact.

"I have the income to pay it, but it leaves me with barely any money left," she said.

Hill supports herself and her 11-year-old granddaughter. She did receive a stimulus check, but she said it wasn't enough.

Experts say it's hard to know who will be able to take advantage of Iowa's new relief program, the COVID-19 Iowa Eviction and Foreclosure Prevention Program.

Jim Cain is the executive director of Family Promise of Greater Des Moines. He said the program will be a "win for both parties."

"The landlord will get money that they desperately need to pay their bills and the tenant will be able to maintain their housing," he said.

The average cost of rent in the metro is around $1,000, and Cain said the pandemic is affecting everyone, not just low-income families.

"We're talking about people who, probably, have never worried about paying their rent before," he said.

More information about eligibility requirements for the new program can be found by clicking/tapping here.