House Speaker: 'I wouldn't feel comfortable' calling on state troopers to enforce a mask mandate at the statehouse

Republican Speaker Pat Grassley defended his decision not to require lawmakers or the public to wear a face-covering inside the statehouse.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Lawmakers were back at the statehouse less than a week before the first positive coronavirus test was reported, but Republican leaders who set the safety protocols said they will not issue a face-covering mandate or change any of the measures they established before the session.

In virtual press calls on Thursday, Speaker Pat Grassley, R-Dike, said he would not feel comfortable requiring Iowa state troopers to remove lawmakers from the House floor for failing to wear a mask.

"I think this has become a very complicated debate that's being made," said Grassley. "At the end of the day, if a legislator, male or female, wants to walk in here in a bathing suit and take a vote on the House floor, they will be given that opportunity to do so...

"I am not going to be in a situation where I'm calling in the State Patrol to remove a member who was duly elected just like I was and Leader Windschitl. Whether it was a mask or a suit and tie. We have protocols in the House where we can ask you to use the proper decorum...but if members choose to do that, there should be an expectation to be recognized."

Speaker Grassley along with Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver created the coronavirus safety protocols for their members, staff, and the general public doing business inside the statehouse.

Democrats continue to voice their frustration with the safety measures, especially after a positive individual was confirmed to be in the Capitol last week.

Sen. Joe Bolkcom, D- Iowa City, gave a speech in the first week from the Senate floor, calling into question the reasoning behind Republicans' decision not to issue a mask mandate.

"Your lame reasoning about not being able to require legislators to wear masks is a joke," said Bolkcom. "I’m mandated to wear this tie and this jacket to be able to stand at this microphone and speak.”

Whitver said on Thursday he is pleased with how the legislative process is working during the pandemic.

"That doesn't mean there's not going to be a case once in a while," said Whitver. "Every company in America has had at least one coronavirus incident that's come up. We just have to continue to monitor it and hopefully continue the process, at least in the Iowa Senate, that's been working so far."

To limit potential exposures, lawmakers have organized their committee meetings to take place virtually, posting the links online for the public to listen in or submit a written comment.

Still, anyone can come into the Capitol during the session, wearing a face mask or not.