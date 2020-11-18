State program looking to assist Iowans with utility payments

Folks at risk of disconnection due to an inability to pay their utilities can apply for up to $2,000 with the Iowa Residential Utility Disruption Prevention Program.

IOWA, USA — The pandemic continues on whether you have bills to pay or not— that's why the state is extending their application for Iowans to apply for utility assistance.

The Iowa Residential Utility Disruption Prevention Program provides eligible households with up to $2,000 towards electric, natural gas and water bills if they are at risk of disconnection due to an inability to pay due to a coronavirus-related loss of income, according to the Iowa Finance Authority.

The application deadline has been extended to Dec. 4 at 11:59 p.m.

Applicants must meet the following criteria to take advantage of the program:

Be an Iowa resident with an active residential utility account

Must have an unpaid balance or have previously entered into a payment plan with their utility provider

Renters can apply as long as the utility account is in their name

Annual income must be 80% of Median Family Income (MFI), based on county and number of household members

Must have experienced a COVID-19 loss of income (job loss, reduction of hours or pay) on or after March 17, 2020

Applicants must also provide the following documentation:

Most recent electric, natural gas and/or water utility service bill, showing both your current balance and the past due amount

Pay stub or other appropriate documentation prior to and after loss of income

Basic information regarding your employer and field of employment

If you are on a payment plan with your utility service provider, you will need to provide a copy of your payment plan agreement or be able to provide the payment plan information from your most recent utility bill