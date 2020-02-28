Leo T. Keninger of Ackley was killed on December 7, 1941 while serving on USS Oklahoma.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — An Iowa sailor who was killed in World War II is now accounted for, the Defense POW/MIA Account Agency announced.

U.S. Navy Fireman 1st Class Leo T. Keninger, 20, was accounted for on Sept. 30, 2019.

Keninger, a native of Ackley, was assigned to the battleship USS Oklahoma, which was based at Ford Island, Pearl Harbor. The ship was attacked by a Japanese aircraft on Dec. 7, 1941.

The ship capsized after sustaining multiple torpedo hits. A total of 429 crewmen died, including Keninger.

In 2015, DPAA personnel exhumed the remains of sailors from where the craft capsized.

Keninger was identified through dental and anthropological analysis. Scientists from the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System also used DNA analysis.

The date for his funeral has yet to be set.