Iowa Secretary of Agriculture explains COVID-19's impact on the industry

Empty grocery store shelves are becoming a common sight across central Iowa due to the spread of COVID-19.
And while selling out of items might be a good thing for producers, it's also putting a strain on Iowa agriculture as it tries to keep up.
"We're fighting ... focus on trying to keep the supply chain moving," said Iowa Department of Agriculture Secretary Mike Naig.
Eggs, milk, bread and meat are all hot ticket items as Iowans remain at home with schools canceled and many companies mandating employees work from home.
"We're replacing what used to go through or food that used to flow through the food service, through school lunch programs, and all those types of restaurants," Naig said. "All of that is now having to flow through the grocery store chain. And so it's really quite a quite a feat that folks have responded the way that they have."