Iowa Secretary of Agriculture explains COVID-19's impact on the industry

And while selling out of items might be a good thing for producers, it's also putting a strain on Iowa agriculture as it tries to keep up.

"We're replacing what used to go through or food that used to flow through the food service, through school lunch programs, and all those types of restaurants," Naig said. "All of that is now having to flow through the grocery store chain. And so it's really quite a quite a feat that folks have responded the way that they have."