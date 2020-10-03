Iowa Senate President Charles Schneider to retire

Republicans must now appoint a candidate to run in November's general election.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa Republicans' top leader in the Senate will not seek reelection following the 2020 legislative session.

Sen. Charles Schneider, R - West Des Moines, announced he will retire from the Iowa Senate.

“Like many state legislators, I have had to balance serving in the Legislature with my full-time career," Schneider said in a statement. "I believe the time is right for me to shift my focus to my career and family."

Schneider was first elected to the Iowa Senate in 2012, was reelected in 2016, and was elected President of the Senate in 2018. In 2019, Schneider was reelected to a two-year term as Senate President.

His seat in the Senate was up for reelection in 2020, and Republicans must now appoint a candidate for November's general election.