Severe weather causes damage to homes across eastern Iowa

Severe weather, including several tornadoes, made its way across Iowa Friday, leaving damage and destruction in its wake.

HEDRICK, Iowa — Southeast of Hedrick, Iowa, a farmhouse was left barely standing. A lifetime of belongings were strewn across the yard. Hours later, the once-gray sky has calmed down.

A tornado touched down near Hedrick, Iowa, around 3:40 p.m. Friday. The National Weather Service in Des Moines and the National Weather Service in Quad Cities had issued a tornado warning for areas of Wapello and Keokuk Counties.

The farmhouse owners' son told Local 5 some minor injuries came from the impact, but nothing too severe.

Another tornado touched down near Malcom, in Poweshiek County, shortly after. Tornadoes became more common as the storms entered east-central Iowa, and environment much more favorable for tornado development than areas farther west.

Other tornadoes and severe storms were reported in eastern Iowa, including in the Coralville area, outside of Iowa City, where damage was reported.

Iowa City, reported more than 20,000 power outages in the hours following the storms. Other cities and municipalities around Iowa are facing similar problems. For an updated power outage count, click here.

The National Weather Service offices in both Des Moines and Davenport will send crews to the damaged areas and will conduct surveys to determine what rating each tornado will receive.

