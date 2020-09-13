SBDC helping Iowa small businesses with mobile initiative

IOWA, USA — Beginning Monday and Tuesday, a team experts in marketing, accounting and operations from the Iowa Small Business Development Center will be visiting Iowa communities to answer any questions small business owners may have as part of their new"#IASBDCMobile" initiative.
Their first stop will be Monday, Sept. 14 at the Warren Timmerman Shelter House in Manning.
Tuesday, they will visit the Gatherings event venue in Nevada.
Those days will start with a Q&A session from 8-11 a.m. The afternoons will be dedicated to appointments with business owners wanting to learn more about getting their business onto e-commerce platform Shop Iowa.
To schedule an appointment, email Marketing Manager Brianna Hall at bschwind@iastate.edu.
To stay up to date on when the "#ISBDCMobile" initiative may be coming to a community near you, follow America's SBDC Iowa on Facebook.