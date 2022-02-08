Iowa man killed in Montana avalanche

Bradie Becker had been separated from the people he was snowmobiling with at the time of the avalanche.

BOZEMAN, Mont. — Law enforcement officers have released the name of an Iowa snowmobiler who was killed in an avalanche west of Yellowstone National Park in Montana.

Gallatin County Sheriff and Coroner Dan Springer said 30-year-old Bradie Becker of Algona was killed Sunday in a slide near West Yellowstone.

An autopsy determined he died of asphyxiation after being buried in avalanche debris.

Becker had been separated from the people he was snowmobiling with at the time of the avalanche. When they found him, resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful. He was wearing an avalanche airbag that deployed.