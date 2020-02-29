Iowa State could close residence hall due to vacancies

The all-female dorm Oak-Elm could soon be vacant

AMES, Iowa — People are coming and going to Oak-Elm dorm Friday, but that could soon be changing.

"Over the past couple year's enrollment has decreased for us and in the ames community over the past 5-7 years, there's been thousands of off-campus beds added to the market as well," Brittney Rutherford with the Iowa State Department of Residence said.

The university opened this year with 800 dorm vacancies and that number looks like it won't go down next school year.

Iowa State could be closing the all-female dorm. A move that according to Rutherford could save the university close to $750,000.

"When you consolidate that, you're able to close the space and save the finances that way and still provide a great experience for the system," Rutherford said.

If the university does decide to close Oak-Elm, it would move all women living thereto the north stack of Helser Hall.

A move that would be tough for 45 women who have already told the university they would want to live in oak-elm again next year.

"These are hard discussions. This is their home, they were planning to return to this home. Home is a place but its also a feeling and we really want to be able to create that feeling for our students wherever they live. These are difficult discussions with our students but we want to be transparent and we don't want to surprise them if this is a decision we have to make," Rutherford said.

Local 5 spoke to a student who lives in the dorm, she was disappointed to hear about the possibility of it closing.

She was planning on living there again next year until she heard about the change.

A decision on the Oak-Elm dorm could come in March.