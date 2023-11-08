Behind the scenes of Iowa State Fair's accessibility efforts

"If we didn't have the equipment here, a lot of the people wouldn't be able to come and enjoy it," said Chad Schlumbaum, co-owner of Hometown Mobility.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Of all the priorities for Iowa State Fair organizers this year, accessibility has been top of mind.

Each year, the Fair Board takes feedback from fairgoers and works to improve their offerings so that everyone feels welcome, according to Fair CEO Jeremy Parsons.



"The Iowa State Fair, it's a big property, so it is a challenge for some people obviously," Parsons said. "That's a constant goal of ours, is to continue to make improvements."



With the fairgrounds spanning nearly 445 acres, Hometown Mobility plays a big role in making the fair ADA accessible. They have scooters and wheelchairs available for rent — and at an affordable price, too.



"If we didn't have the equipment here, a lot of the people wouldn't be able to come and enjoy it," said Chad Schlumbaum, co-owner of Hometown Mobility. "When they get a scooter, they're able to come and see everything."



As the exclusive scooter and wheelchair provider for The Iowa State Fair, Schlumbaum also says the rental stations are set up at various entry gates, so that no one has to worry about bringing their own.



"They love us. They come here, you know, they can't afford to buy their own scooter, so for $70 a day, they come here and have a great time," he said.





There is also plenty of designated accessible parking on the fairgrounds. Vehicles with a DOT parking permit or a windshield placard designating a disabled driver or passenger will be directed to specific parking areas, just steps away from a main entry gate.

The largest area of accessible parking is in Lot A, which can be accessed through Gate 2 at East 33rd Street and East University Avenue.



"For those that need it, that opportunity is there. We have plenty of adequate parking spaces in all of our public lots," Parsons said.



The fair is also providing a free parking shuttle, which runs each day from 5:30 a.m. until 1 a.m. The Blue Line Parking Shuttle has five routine stops and will stop at Gates 13 and 15 for entry, so you can get you where you need to go.

Parsons and his staff also encourage fair-goers to hop on the Sky Glider, which can take you across the fairgrounds if you get tired of walking or want to save a few steps.



"I can assure everybody we are constantly looking for ways to make the Iowa State Fair more accessible to Iowans," Parsons said. "We're always open to feedback."