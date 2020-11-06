Iowa State Fair releases how board voted on 2020 decision

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa State Fair has released how its board members voted Wednesday as it decided to postpone the annual event due to COVID-19.
The 11-to-2 vote means there won't be an Iowa State Fair for the first time since World War II.
"It was never the intent to omit Board Member names in favor or against the Board motion to postpone the 2020 Iowa State Fair, but rather to maintain a written record of votes," the fair said Thursday.
Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg, on behalf of Gov. Kim Reynolds, was absent, and Iowa State Fair Manager and CEO Gary Slater is not a voting member.
According to the fair, Chairman of the Board Dave Hoffman from the Northwest District only votes if there is a tie.
Votes in favor:
Jerry Parkin, South Central District
Randy Brown, South Central District
Darwin Gaudian, Northwest District
Gary McConnell, Southeast District
Curtis Claeys, Southeast District
John Harms, Northeast District
Deb Zumbach, Northeast District
Gary VanAernam, Southwest District
C.W. Thomas, Southwest District
Julie Kinney (on behalf of Secretary of Agriculture, Mike Naig)
Bob Dodds (on behalf of Wendy Wintersteen President of Iowa State University). Absent
Votes against:
Tennie Carlson, North Central District
Alan Brown, North Central District
