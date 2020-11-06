Iowa State Fair releases how board voted on 2020 decision

The 11-to-2 vote means there won't be an Iowa State Fair for the first time since World War II.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa State Fair has released how its board members voted Wednesday as it decided to postpone the annual event due to COVID-19.

The 11-to-2 vote means there won't be an Iowa State Fair for the first time since World War II.

"It was never the intent to omit Board Member names in favor or against the Board motion to postpone the 2020 Iowa State Fair, but rather to maintain a written record of votes," the fair said Thursday.

Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg, on behalf of Gov. Kim Reynolds, was absent, and Iowa State Fair Manager and CEO Gary Slater is not a voting member.

According to the fair, Chairman of the Board Dave Hoffman from the Northwest District only votes if there is a tie.

Votes in favor:

Jerry Parkin, South Central District

Randy Brown, South Central District

Darwin Gaudian, Northwest District

Gary McConnell, Southeast District

Curtis Claeys, Southeast District

John Harms, Northeast District

Deb Zumbach, Northeast District

Gary VanAernam, Southwest District

C.W. Thomas, Southwest District

Julie Kinney (on behalf of Secretary of Agriculture, Mike Naig)

Bob Dodds (on behalf of Wendy Wintersteen President of Iowa State University). Absent

Votes against:

Tennie Carlson, North Central District

Alan Brown, North Central District

________________________________________________________________