Here's what attendees loved at day 2 of the Iowa State Fair

Local 5 talked to fairgoers about their favorite parts of the event as well as what they're looking forward to most.

Example video title will go here for this video

DES MOINES, Iowa — As the second day of the Iowa State Fair comes to a close, the first weekend of the summer celebration is on the horizon.

Local 5 talked to fairgoers about their favorite parts of the 11-day event as well as what they're looking forward to most.

For a few attendees, the answer is simple: food.

"Ice cream," said one attendee.

"My favorite part of the fair is probably getting my yearly corndog and normally going on the mousetrap ride," another added.

As far as rides go, some people were happy to let loose in the sun for some high-flying fun while munching on fair food.

"The rides are so fun. Personally, I love the funnel cakes with powder and this ride, that hang liner. It looks fun; I want to ride that," one fairgoer told Local 5.

A few mentioned that what's newest is what brings them in.

"Every time we see the butter cow it's slightly different than it was before and you can tell that that's so artistic so much work," one person told Local 5.

"My favorite part is actually seeing what's new."

"I love to see what they have new coming out in the Industry Building and I also love to see new friends and family," said attendee Gladys Movall.

One person said that events showcasing Iowa's most talented had major appeal: "We are here at the horse show, it's beautiful."

For others, the best part is attending in the first place.

"I love the fair. I always love coming out and supporting the fair."

For more information about what's happening in the upcoming fun-filled days at the fairgrounds, check out Local 5's guide to the Iowa State Fair.