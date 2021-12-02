Friday only | Pick up a limited edition sweet treat for Valentine's Day weekend at the Iowa State Fair

The famous Barksdale cookies are red with a Valentines theme.

Looking for a sweet way to spoil your Valentine or yourself? Today only, you can pick up a limited edition of Iowa State Fair Barksdale cookies at the Iowa State Fairgrounds.

"You can swing by the fairgrounds and pick up a bucket of red chocolate chip cookies or red white chocolate chip cookies and take them home to your valentine for Sunday," states Iowa State Fair Manager/CEO Gary Slater.

"You can swing by and walk up to the window of the new Barksdale state fair cookie building and we'll be there from 10 to 6 all afternoon. So come by and see us pick up one or ten buckets of cookies we would love to you."

Cookies are eighteen dollars per bucket and five dollars per cup at the window.