Iowa hires new state medical director

IOWA, USA — EDITOR'S NOTE: The above video is from October 2021, when Iowa's previous medical director announced her resignation.

The search is over for Iowa's new medical director, the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services announced Monday.

Dr. Robert Kruse will fill the role vacated in October by former state medical director Dr. Caitlin Pedati.

“Dr. Kruse’s background in biomedical engineering, public health, family medicine and occupational health give him a broad perspective to approach complex medical and public health problems,” said HHS Director Kelly Garcia in a press release.

Kruse currently serves as medical director of occupational health at MercyOne in Des Moines.

"I look forward to embracing this new role to collaborate with our partners and stakeholders to work together to promote and improve the health of all Iowans," Kruse said in the release.

The state also announced Monday that Sarah Reisetter will serve as deputy director and chief of the newly formed Division of Compliance.

Reisetter previously served as the Iowa Department of Public Health's deputy director.

“I am honored for this incredible opportunity to build our new HHS Compliance division," Reisetter said in the release. "Working across our HHS system, I am confident we can improve, coordinate and streamline services and supports for Iowans who rely on them, and I cannot wait to get started."