ISP: 1 dead in crash involving Fareway truck in Hamilton County

The accident happened on Saturday.

HAMILTON COUNTY, Iowa — A man is dead after a crash involving a semi truck owned by Fareway Foods Saturday in Hamilton County.

According to an Iowa State Patrol crash report, a 2008 Pontiac failed to stop at a stop sign near the corner of Highway 17 and D56. A semi truck, which ISP confirms to Local 5 was owned by Fareway Foods, hit the side of the Pontiac.

The driver of the Pontiac was declared dead at the scene, troopers said. They said the semi truck driver was transported for treatment of injuries.

Local 5 reached out to Fareway Foods for comment, and they referred further inquiries to Iowa State Patrol.

The crash is under investigation.