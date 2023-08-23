2 injured after head-on crash Wednesday, Iowa State Patrol says

The Iowa State Patrol accident report says a SUV overcorrected after driving off the road, crossed the center line and crashed into a truck head-on.

Example video title will go here for this video

WARREN COUNTY, Iowa — Two people are injured after a head-on crash on Highway 92 in Warren County on Wednesday morning, according to an Iowa State Patrol crash report.

Officers believe the SUV driver, who was 14-years-old, went off Highway 92 and overcorrected, sending him across the center line and straight into a truck driven by 38-year-old Christopher Knoll around 7:30 a.m.

Both drivers were airlifted to Des Moines hospitals with severe injuries.