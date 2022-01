According to an Iowa State Patrol spokesperson, the crash happened around 7 p.m. Monday.

RED OAK, Iowa — Police in Red Oak responded to an apartment fire Monday evening when one police car hit and killed a child pedestrian, according to an Iowa State Patrol spokesperson.

The accident happened on N Broadway Street near the intersection of Joy Street around 7 p.m. Monday.

The child, who has not been identified, later died from their injuries.