x
1 dead, 1 injured in Friday morning crash, Iowa State Patrol says

Alain Hernandez Rodriguez of Florida was driving westbound on I-80 when he lost control, officials say.
POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, Iowa — One man is dead, and another is injured following a Friday morning car crash in Pottawattamie County, according to an Iowa State Patrol crash report

According to the report, 42-year-old Alain Hernandez Rodriguez and 23-year-old Jose Armando Valdez of Florida were headed westbound on I-80 around 9:36 a.m. Friday when Hernandez Rodriguez lost control of their semi tractor trailer. 

The vehicle then entered the median and rolled onto its side.

Hernandez Rodriguez died from injuries sustained in the crash, officials said. The passenger, Armando Valdez, was transported to a nearby hospital for his injuries. 

