2 killed, 3 others injured in Chariton crash

CHARITON, Iowa — Two people are dead and three others are injured after a crash in Chariton Sunday night.

It happened at the intersection of Highway 34 and South 1st Street around 5:10 p.m. Sunday, according to Iowa State Patrol.

A Jeep traveling eastbound on Highway 34 tried to turn left onto 1st St when it was struck by a Ford pickup.

The driver and two passengers were ejected from the Jeep when it was sent rolling.

The two passengers were pronounced dead at the scene, and the driver was airlifted to MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

State Patrol identified the two passengers as 15-year-old Katilynn Spicer of Des Moines and 16-year-old Chase Lavely of Chariton, and the driver as 18-year-old Blake Skinner of Corydon.

ISP noted none of the people inside the Jeep were wearing a seatbelt.

In the Ford pickup, the one passenger—identified as 55-year-old Angel Blanchard of Des Moines—was also airlifted to Mercy with serious injuries and the driver.