Passenger ejected from vehicle, killed in Marion County crash

47-year-old Jason Willey of Clarinda was found deceased on scene, according to Iowa State Patrol.
MARION COUNTY, IOWA, Iowa — One man was killed and another injured after a vehicle drove off the highway and rolled over Monday evening.

According to an Iowa State Patrol crash report, 24-year-old Jalen Zachary Frost of Corydon was driving west on Highway T15 in Marion County around 6 p.m. Monday when he "ran off the road" southbound through a curve.

The vehicle struck the ditch bank of Highway S71, rolled several times and ejected the vehicle's passenger, 47-year-old Jason Cameron Willey of Clarinda.

Willey was found deceased at the scene. Frost was transported to MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center with injuries.

