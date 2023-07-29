x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Des Moines man dead following single-vehicle crash on Highway 163, Iowa State Patrol says

The accident is still under investigation.
Credit: TEGNA

MONROE, Iowa — One man is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Jasper County on Saturday morning, according to an Iowa State Patrol crash report

24-year-old John Dingman of Des Moines was driving west on Highway 163 near Monroe at approximately 3 a.m. when his car left the road and rolled, the crash report states. 

Dingman was ejected from the car and died of his injuries. He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident. 

The accident is still under investigation.

Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available. Download the We Are Iowa app or subscribe to Local 5's "5 Things to Know" email newsletter for the latest.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Construction program building community

Before You Leave, Check This Out