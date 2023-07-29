Des Moines man dead following single-vehicle crash on Highway 163, Iowa State Patrol says

The accident is still under investigation.

MONROE, Iowa — One man is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Jasper County on Saturday morning, according to an Iowa State Patrol crash report.

24-year-old John Dingman of Des Moines was driving west on Highway 163 near Monroe at approximately 3 a.m. when his car left the road and rolled, the crash report states.

Dingman was ejected from the car and died of his injuries. He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident.

