Iowa State Patrol: Motorcyclist killed in I-80 crash while attempting to elude law enforcement

Troopers say Aaron Bjork, 21, was eluding authorities when he rear-ended a truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
POLK COUNTY, Iowa — A motorcyclist is dead after he rear-ended a truck while attempting to elude authorities Saturday night.

21-year-old Aaron Bjork of Des Moines was traveling westbound on Interstate 80 between Altoona and Mitchellville around 8:20 p.m. Saturday while avoiding a marked law enforcement vehicle, according to an Iowa State Patrol preliminary crash report.

The report says Bjork rear-ended a truck, which then struck another vehicle.

Bjork was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mitchellville EMS and Altoona Fire and Rescue assisted troopers at the scene of the crash.

