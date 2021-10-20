Trooper Ted Benda dies from injuries sustained in NE Iowa crash

Trooper Ted Benda died Wednesday after sustaining injuries in an Oct. 14 crash, according to the Iowa Department of Public Safety.

OELWEIN, Iowa — An Iowa State Patrol trooper has died after he was involved in a crash while on duty the night of Thursday, Oct. 14.

Trooper Ted Benda was airlifted to a Wisconsin hospital following a single-vehicle crash on Highway 51 north of Postville. He was assisting the Clayton County Sheriff's Office with a call at the time of the crash.

Benda died Wednesday, according to the Iowa Department of Public Safety.

"Please keep the Benda family in your thoughts and prayers as they face this unimaginable loss," DPS said in a statement. "Rest in Peace, Trooper Benda...we have your 6 from here."

Benda joined the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation in 2005 before transferring to the Iowa State Patrol in 2016.

Gov. Kim Reynolds issued the following statement on Benda's passing:

“I’m deeply saddened to learn of the tragic passing of Iowa State Patrol Trooper Ted Benda. Kevin and I join with Iowans in mourning the loss of this dedicated servant and we keep his family, friends and fellow brothers and sisters in uniform in our thoughts and prayers as they cope with this devastating loss. Tragic events like this are a somber reminder of how precious life is and of the unwavering, selfless sacrifice our brave men and women in law enforcement make every day."

Trooper Ted Benda EOW Oct 20,2021https://t.co/LUjt1n3P6w pic.twitter.com/rIR58YuEoX — Iowa State Patrol (@iowastatepatrol) October 20, 2021