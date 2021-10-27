WATCH LIVE: Funeral service for Trooper Ted Benda

WAUKON, Iowa — EDITOR'S NOTE: The above video is from Oct. 20. A livestream of the funeral service at Waukon High School can be viewed below.
Iowa State Patrol Trooper Ted Benda is being remembered at a funeral service Wednesday at Waukon High School.
Benda passed away Oct. 20 following an on-duty crash the night of Thursday, Oct. 14.
"Please keep the Benda family in your thoughts and prayers as they face this unimaginable loss," DPS said in a statement. "Rest in Peace, Trooper Benda ... we have your 6 from here."
Benda joined the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation in 2005 before transferring to the Iowa State Patrol in 2016.