WATCH LIVE: Funeral service for Trooper Ted Benda

Trooper Ted Benda died days after sustaining injuries in an Oct. 14 crash, according to the Iowa Department of Public Safety.

WAUKON, Iowa — EDITOR'S NOTE: The above video is from Oct. 20. A livestream of the funeral service at Waukon High School can be viewed below.

Iowa State Patrol Trooper Ted Benda is being remembered at a funeral service Wednesday at Waukon High School.

Benda passed away Oct. 20 following an on-duty crash the night of Thursday, Oct. 14.

"Please keep the Benda family in your thoughts and prayers as they face this unimaginable loss," DPS said in a statement. "Rest in Peace, Trooper Benda ... we have your 6 from here."