Iowa State meteorology student killed in crash 2 days before Christmas

20-year-old Avery Andersen was a meteorology student, passionate musician and Eagle Scout.

ATLANTIC, Iowa — Iowa State University student Avery Andersen was killed in a single-vehicle crash Thursday, just a mile away from his home according to his obituary published on westerniowatoday.com.

Andersen was driving on Olive Street in Atlantic when his car lost traction on the frost-covered road according to the Iowa State Patrol. The car began to fishtail and crossed the center line before rolling into a ditch.

Andersen's obituary describes him as a passionate musician and performer who was part of the Cyclone Hockey Pep Band and made the all-state chorus as a senior at Atlantic High School. He also frequently sang the national anthem at Des Moines Buccaneers games.

"Avery was born a Cyclone. Avery’s lifelong passion for Iowa State led him to study meteorology at his beloved university," the obituary reads. "Family and friends knew they could turn to Avery for a personal weather report at any time."

Andersen was also a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Atlantic and a counselor at Ingham Okoboji Lutheran Bible Camp.

A GoFundMe for Andersen's memorial and family set out with a $1,000 goal and has already raised more than $2,700. You can donate to the fundraiser here.

Funeral services will be held on Dec. 28 in Atlantic. More information can be found here.