Iowa State to bring back fans into football, basketball games

The positivity rate for Story County is at 11%

AMES, Iowa — Iowa State fans will be allowed to return to football and basketball games as the university resumes its previous COVID-19 attendance policies.

Iowa State University Athletic Director Jamie Pollard made the announcement in a letter to fans on Tuesday.

Fans will be able to return to the university’s sports venues starting with Saturday’s football game against West Virginia and Sunday’s basketball games against South Carolina (women) and DePaul (men).

Pollard wrote that the decision was made after university leaders reviewed state and local COVID-19 positivity trends and hospitalization rates.

“Safety continues to remain our priority, and thus, it is critical for all fans attending our games to be diligent in following our mitigation measures,” Pollard said. “We have had great compliance to our policies all season and are confident you will continue to do your part.”