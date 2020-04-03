Iowa State University addresses school's COVID-19 preparations

The school recently sent notices to students abroad in effected areas to return home as soon as possible.

AMES, Iowa — School officials with Iowa State University will provide more details Wednesday afternoon about how they're handling coronavirus preparations on campus and assessing the health of students studying abroad.

Director of Thielen Student Health Erin Baldwin, International Risk Analyst Shaun Jamieson and Director of Study Abroad Center Frank Peters will be among those at a 3 p.m. media availability.

There have been no confirmed cases of the coronavirus both on Iowa State's campus or in the State of Iowa, and ISU says overall risk "remains low".