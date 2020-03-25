Iowa State University cuts ties with aide at center of blackface uproar

The separation agreement included a $47,000 severance payout.

The staff adviser to Iowa State University's student government has resigned and received a $47,000 severance payout, weeks after student activists demanded his firing over an old social media post showing him in blackface.

A separation agreement shows that Alex Krumm and university President Wendy Wintersteen agreed that his continued employment was no longer "in their best interests” and he resigned March 1.

His departure came days after administrators met with a group called Students Against Racism to discuss its demand for Krumm’s termination and other changes.