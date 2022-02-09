'Much safer for pedestrians': ISU's new bridge opens ahead of game day

The campus addition comes just in time for the Cyclones football season opener against Southeast Missouri State State University at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3.

AMES, Iowa — Iowa State University's new pedestrian bridge is open just in time for the Cyclones football season opener this Saturday.

The bridge goes over University Boulevard and connects Jack Trice Stadium to the new RV parking lot.

The $10 million project was paid for by the ISU Athletics Department through donor funds.

Jamie Pollard, the athletic director for the university, said the bridge — also known as the "gateway to campus" — will make game day more special and safe.

It will free up congestion in the parking lots and reroute foot traffic to avoid busy intersections as thousands flock to the stadium Saturday.

"One of the things we're now doing is taking a lot of the pedestrian traffic and now elevating it above the parking lots," Pollard said. "We've always had the issue post-game, especially in the dark, when you'll have pedestrians and cars which don't mesh very well. By elevating them above the parking lots, that should make it much safer for pedestrians."

Though it might get the most use during the football season, the bridge will be open all year long.