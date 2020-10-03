Iowa State University student in self-quarantine showing no symptoms of COVID-19

Students were told to leave Italy on March 6, a day after the country went to a Level 3 travel advisory.

AMES, Iowa — Iowa State University students that returned from studying abroad in Italy are halfway through their 14-day quarantine.

"I really haven't had any contact with anyone besides my mother who picked me up from the airport," said sophomore Cinestie Olson.

"I report my temperature and we need to list any symptoms that we may have."

As of Tuesday afternoon, there have been eight positive COVID-19 tests in Iowa with 32 negative and 11 still pending.

Olson says she hasn't had any symptoms and is excited for the quarantine to end.

"I'm going to go see my friends and I'm going to go see my family," Olson said.