x
Skip Navigation

Local 5 - weareiowa.com | Des Moines Local News & Weather | Des Moines, Iowa

local

Iowa Supreme Court drastically cuts insurer's payment to paralyzed worker

Justices left Toby Thornton with a judgment of $558,000 after calling his treatment "reprehensible."
Iowa Supreme Court

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Supreme Court has reduced the compensation a northeast Iowa man received from a jury to a fraction of the verdict awarded him in a lawsuit against an insurance company in a workers’ compensation case. 

Even though the court found the American Interstate Insurance Company’s treatment of Toby Thornton “reprehensible", the justices left him with a judgment Friday of $558,000. Earlier, one jury had awarded him $25 million and another $7 million. 

RELATED: Applicants line up to fill Iowa Supreme Court vacancy

RELATED: Susan Christensen appointed chief justice of Iowa Supreme Court

The 42-year-old Thornton was involved in an accident while driving a truck in June 2009 for Clayton County Recycling. He was left paralyzed below the chest.