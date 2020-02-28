Iowa Supreme Court drastically cuts insurer's payment to paralyzed worker

Justices left Toby Thornton with a judgment of $558,000 after calling his treatment "reprehensible."

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Supreme Court has reduced the compensation a northeast Iowa man received from a jury to a fraction of the verdict awarded him in a lawsuit against an insurance company in a workers’ compensation case.

Even though the court found the American Interstate Insurance Company’s treatment of Toby Thornton “reprehensible", the justices left him with a judgment Friday of $558,000. Earlier, one jury had awarded him $25 million and another $7 million.