Iowa Supreme Court rejects private lawyer phone consult prior to charges

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Supreme Court says Iowans have no right to a confidential telephone conversation with a lawyer prior to charges being filed.
The decision released Friday deals a significant blow to attorney-client privilege.
The court released the decision in upholding a drunken driving conviction against Matthew Sewell, a Milford man arrested in January 2019.
A majority of the court concluded that the constitutional right to an attorney only applies after charges are filed and that state law says privacy is assured only in face-to-face meetings with a lawyer.