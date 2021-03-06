x
Iowa Supreme Court rejects private lawyer phone consult prior to charges

The decision released Friday deals a significant blow to attorney-client privilege.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Supreme Court says Iowans have no right to a confidential telephone conversation with a lawyer prior to charges being filed. 

The court released the decision in upholding a drunken driving conviction against Matthew Sewell, a Milford man arrested in January 2019. 

A majority of the court concluded that the constitutional right to an attorney only applies after charges are filed and that state law says privacy is assured only in face-to-face meetings with a lawyer.

