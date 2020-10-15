x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Local 5 - weareiowa.com | Des Moines Local News & Weather | Des Moines, Iowa

Local News

Iowa Supreme Court sides with GOP over absentee ballot forms

Auditors in three counties defied the Secretary of State's guidance and courts invalidated their pre-filled forms at the urging of President Trump's campaign.

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Iowa’s highest court is upholding a state directive that was used to invalidate tens of thousands of absentee ballot requests mailed to voters pre-filled with their personal information. 

The Iowa Supreme Court issued its ruling in favor of President Donald Trump's campaign and Republican groups as Trump held a rally in Des Moines. 

The court rejected a Democratic challenge that argued the directive issued by Republican Secretary of State Paul Pate was unconstitutional. Pate instructed county elections commissioners in July that all absentee ballot request forms they mailed to voters must be blank in order to ensure uniformity statewide. 

Auditors in three counties defied Pate’s guidance and courts invalidated their pre-filled forms at the urging of Trump's campaign. 

RELATED: Judge voids absentee ballot requests in Johnson County

RELATED: Judge grants Trump motion to block absentee requests in Iowa