Iowa Supreme Court upholds Iowa City man's 'stand your ground' conviction

The man was convicted of killing one man and wounding two others in a shooting at an Iowa City pedestrian mall.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Supreme Court has upheld the conviction and 24-year prison sentence of an Iowa City man who fired shots into a crowded pedestrian mall in Iowa City in 2017, killing one man and injuring two others.

Lamar Wilson claimed a stand-your-ground law the Iowa Legislature passed earlier in 2017 provided him immunity from prosecution.

The Supreme Court found that while several states including Florida and Kansas afford immunity from prosecution in their similar laws, Iowa does not.