Here are the 3 finalists to replace Justice Brent Appel on the Iowa Supreme Court

Alan Heavens and David May, two judges, along with William Miller, an attorney, are the three finalists to replace Justice Brent Appel.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Gov. Kim Reynolds will soon make her fifth appointment to the seven-member Iowa Supreme Court.

The State Judicial Nominating Commission on Monday narrowed a list of five candidates to replace Justice Brent Appel to three. Appel is set to retire in mid-July after reaching the mandatory retirement age of 72.

Appel was appointed to the Iowa Supreme Court in 2006 by Gov. Tom Vilsack, and is currently the only justice serving on the court who was appointed by a Democratic governor.

The finalists to replace him are:

William Miller, Attorney, Dorsey & Whitney LLP, Des Moines

Alan Heavens, District Court Judge, First Judicial District, Garnavillo

David May, Judge, Iowa Court of Appeals, Polk City

Appel's retirement comes as the Iowa Supreme Court recently reversed a decision from just four years ago that guaranteed the right to abortion under the Iowa Constitution. The decison clears the way for lawmakers to severely limit or even ban abortion in the state.