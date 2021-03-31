Iowa tax deadline extended to June 1

Iowa Department of Revenue made the decision given the state economy's "good strength."

IOWA, USA — You now have until June 1 to file your Iowa taxes.

Iowa Department of Revenue Director Kraig Paulsen stated in a press release Monday "the state's economy is showing good strength and the filing extension is an appropriate step to help Iowans whose lives have been disrupted by the pandemic."

This extension is for filing the IA 1040 Individual Income Tax Return, all supporting forms, and associated tax payments.

This change does not impact your federal taxes. Those are still due May 17.

If you're expecting a tax refund from Iowa, the department says it's processing refunds in 28 days. That's shorter than the 30-day goal the department has.