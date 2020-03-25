Iowa teacher vows to dye hair pink to get kids to read

The first grade teacher at Pierce Elementary in Cedar Rapids started a viral challenge during COVID-19.

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Many parents and teachers across Iowa have gotten creative to find ways to keep kids entertained and busy learning during the COVID-19 pandemic.

For one teacher at Pierce Elementary in Cedar Rapids, that creative incentive comes in the form of hair dye. Pink, to be exact.

Blake Jenewein, or “Mr. J” as students at Pierce call him posted a video challenge on Facebook this week.

"Our goal is to get to 100,” said Jenewein in the video. “So we want a hundred students to read 5 books for this week. if we meet that goal by Sunday evening I will dye my hair pink. And my goatee hair pink.”

His fist grade student, Cosette Metafuni, says she’s going to read not just five, but seven books.

"I mean we just, we just love Mr. J. He's great he's a great teacher. We are very happy,” said Carolina de Leon, Cosette’s mother.

Cosette added, “He's my best teacher so far!"

That best teacher managed to get kids over in Central Iowa involved too.

Caitlin Tolson, a 6th grade student at Hillside Elementary in West Des Moines, said she doesn’t even know Mr. J, but she and her brother are joining in.

“I think it's a pretty good challenge and I’m excited to see if he does dye his hair pink," said Caitlin.

But this week, he took it one step further.

A serious goal with a silly reward.

Cosette said she's in.

"I think she's probably gonna try to read a little bit more than 5 books," De Leon said.

Soon students across Iowa, who don't even know Mr. J, jumped in.

"I feel like this is something that actually exploded into something way bigger like it feels way bigger than me which is what I wanted but I didn't realize that it was gonna be this big. everyone kind of needs, we all need to win right now," said Mr. J.

If Mr. J gets 100 kids to comment on his Facebook post with the 5 books they’ve read by Sunday evening, he plans to dye his hair pink the following Monday, March 30.