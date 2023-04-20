Father-son relationship shines as local 14-year-old's skills grow

Pete Cavanh has recorded his son's skills since he was a child and continues to help him grow.

Example video title will go here for this video

DES MOINES, Iowa — The National Institute of Mental Health says the teenage brain has an amazing ability to adapt and respond to new experiences, and challenging activities can strengthen brain circuits.

For 14-year-old Winston Cavanh, the challenging exercises started very early — and his biggest challenger was his father, Pete Cavanh.

No detail is too small for Winston.

“We have popsicle sticks or craft sticks. We have kabobs. We have cardboard,” he explained about an at-home project he’s working on.

For him, no project is ever fully finished.

“You were finished and then you kept redoing it,” Pete said.

“I started the build in 2018 but I wasn’t satisfied,” Winston responded.

Pete knows the process well because he’s typically Winston’s helper. They’ve worked on a mini carousel for the last five years.

“I’m copying off Chance Rides, the manufacturer of carousels,” Winston said.

“I think it’s more of the mechanism that he’s into, like, how things work," Pete told Local 5.

This is just one of many projects they work on together. Winston has built a cardboard cash machine, and he’s also fascinated by bowling alleys and the pins machine.

Pete said Winston loves The Great Escape, a bowling alley in Pleasant Hill.

“They gave him a tour in the back,” Pete added.

Winston's mind is a sponge soaking up facts and knowledge around him. As hard as you try, there’s no stumping him.

Since he was young, Winston’s had the ability to pick up on things most kids his age didn’t.

He started reading at a very young age, memorized every president in U.S. history and can draw the entire United States map while labeling every state capital — all from memory.

Pete has old home videos through Winston’s childhood of him showing off these skills.

In every video, every project, Pete’s in the background cheering Winston on.

“I don’t discourage anything. I encourage him to do whatever he wants to do. I don’t say ‘Do that. Do this. Don’t do that because you’re this age.' I just say ‘Go ahead,'” Pete said. “He’s got my genetics.”

It makes sense why Winston has taken after Pete, an IT professional, most of his life.

“He used technology really early. I presented iPads and tablets really early, which a lot of people have said it’s not good for kids, but it depends how you use them,” Pete said.

“I want to be an engineer when I grow up,” Winston said.

Those ambitions are something that makes Pete hopeful. As an immigrant from Laos, he wants to equip his kids with tools he didn’t have growing up.

“My mom and dad always said ‘We can’t help you. We can support you, but we can’t help you’. Because my parents are from a third world country, so everything’s new. Education, college, bettering yourself … they always taught me ‘It’s up to you to make it happen,’” said Pete.

And so far, they have. Pete knows the potential his kids have.

“Both my boys… they’re like ‘When I grow up I want to be in IT like you.’ What I tell them is ‘Don’t be like me. Be more than me. Be better than I am.’ Right, Winston?” Pete said.