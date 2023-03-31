Following Friday tornado, documents from destroyed house may have traveled across Iowa

Through wind and rain, documents from a destroyed farmhouse might have taken a tour of Iowa alongside severe storms Friday.

MARION, Iowa — First written in 1987, one check may have taken a trip across Iowa Friday.

The sender? A tornado that touched down near Hedrick, Iowa, around 3:40 p.m.

Nancy and Clarence "Leroy" Sanders' farmhouse was destroyed as the storm barreled through the rural area — and the more-than-30-year-old check might have been blown away in the wind.

That's what Joe Swisher in Marion thinks, anyway.

Swisher found it in Linn County as the storms passed, meaning that slip of paper could have traveled around 95 miles this afternoon.

And Swisher wasn't the only one to stumble across something from the Sanders' house.

Five miles north of Mount Vernon, a couple found another check — this time from 1989.

Kelly Bult in Cedar Rapids stumbled across one of the Sanders' bank statements, nearly 90 miles away from the farmhouse.

