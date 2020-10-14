Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program applications open Nov. 1

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Utilities Board wants to remind Iowans that limited financial heating assistance is available through the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). The general application opens Nov. 1 and closes April 30, 2020.
According to the Iowa Utilities Board, LIHEAP is designed to help low-income homeowners and renters pay a portion of their home heating costs through a one-time payment made directly to the utility or heating fuel vendor.
Eligibility for the program is based on household size, income, type of fuel and type of housing.
Interested applicants should apply at the community action agency serving their area. To find your local agency, call 211, visit the Iowa Department of Human Rights (IDHR) website, or call IDHR at 515-242-5655 or 800-351-4659.