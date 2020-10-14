Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program applications open Nov. 1

The general application period runs from November 1, 2020, through April 30, 2021.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Utilities Board wants to remind Iowans that limited financial heating assistance is available through the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). The general application opens Nov. 1 and closes April 30, 2020.

According to the Iowa Utilities Board, LIHEAP is designed to help low-income homeowners and renters pay a portion of their home heating costs through a one-time payment made directly to the utility or heating fuel vendor.

Eligibility for the program is based on household size, income, type of fuel and type of housing.