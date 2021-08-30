x
WWII vet killed at Pearl Harbor laid to rest in Iowa

Wesley Brown died at age 25 aboard the USS Oklahoma during the Dec. 7, 1941 Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor.
Credit: National Park Service
The USS Oklahoma capsized during the bombing of Pearl Harbor, killing more than 400 sailors on board.

SMITHLAND, Iowa — Nearly 80 years after he was killed in the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, Wesley Brown has been laid to rest in Iowa. 

Dozens of people who never had the chance to know Brown gathered Saturday to honor him as he was buried in the Little Sioux Township Cemetery in Smithland. 

His final resting place is a site near the graves of his mother and sister who both died long before his remains could be identified through DNA testing. 

Brown died at age 25 aboard the USS Oklahoma during the Dec. 7, 1941 Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor.

Roy Struble, who is married to Brown’s great-niece, said the burial brought great peace to the family.

