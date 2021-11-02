x
Warm your heart by sending a Valentine to a veteran

Iowa Veterans' Perspective is hosting a Facebook fundraiser to give Valentines to veterans.

If you are looking for a way to warm your heart on a very cold forecasted Valentine's weekend, we have an answer. 

Iowa Veterans' Perspective is hosting an online Facebook fundraiser called Valentine's for Veterans. They are raising money to make care packages that will include blankets donated by Sigler in Ames, food from Fareway and more. The care packages will be taken to the Iowa Veterans Home in Marshalltown, Iowa. 

Also, if you have a veteran you would like to honor, they can make a special Valentine's Day care package delivery. 

Learn more on the Iowa Veterans' Perspective Facebook page. 

