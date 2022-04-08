Iowa holds strong amid veterinarian shortage but warns of higher costs

"As far as why we're seeing shortages, again, salaries, the number of years it takes to get through vet school and then in the rural areas, it's the rural lifestyle versus urban or suburban areas," Wheeler said.



Wheeler says that after looking at the states veterinarian college applicants, he thinks help may be on the way.



"Luckily, in Iowa we are seeing a good participation at the college of veterinary medicine, there were over 2000 applicants for 160 seats," Wheeler said.



In the meantime, Heyer says you can expect your visits to be pricier as the industry works to overcome the shortage.



"Just like everything else, you've probably noticed your veterinary bills going up. And that's a trend that you're going to continue to see because it's, it's a way for the profession to try to balance out that for the quality of life in veterinary medicine," Heyer said.



If you need to book an appointment for your pet, make sure you don't wait around as many clinics are full.