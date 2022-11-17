After several recent fires, officials urge fire safety precautions in winter months

Fires are keeping metro crews busy lately. As the weather turns cold, and the risks go up, here's what first responders recommend to keep Iowans safe.

Example video title will go here for this video

DES MOINES, Iowa — With at least eight fires in Iowa being reported within the last week, State Fire Marshal Dan Wood explained how now is a critical time of year for fire safety for both residents and firefighters.

"As far as this time of year, you run into a lot of different heating issues, whether that be with, you know, propane or natural gas," Wood said. "You know, people not taking care of their systems or systems being older."

Fires, some fatal, have plagued Iowa in recent days, with four children dying after a Mason City fire Wednesday, a structure fire raging late Tuesday in West Des Moines and another engulfing a historic Sherman Hill house early Wednesday morning.

Cold weather and scorching flames can be a deadly combo for firefighters, according to Bondurant Fire Department's Chief of Emergency Services, Aaron Kreuder.

"You have hypothermia concerns. People don't realize you're going into a really hot environment and you're going into put a fire out inside of the structure," Kreuder said. "You're getting your body temperature up, you're sweating, you're coming out and, you know, you're in the potentially negative degrees relatively quickly."

He said that's why it's important to clear snow for walkways and fire hydrants, as the frigid temperatures can affect water supply.

"We need to get to those hydrants and pump those hydrants, especially if it's a large fire," Kreuder said.

Wood also wants residents to know it's not just the outside of your house that needs to be clear to make sure firefighters can do their jobs most effectively.

"In and out of doors, you know, not not blocking them. And even windows ... sometimes, you know, people have to be rescued or escape through their windows too, so make those windows accessible," Wood said.

Kreuder explained that, if your house or apartment were to catch fire, it is critical for everyone involved to have a set meeting area for first responders to locate everyone at.